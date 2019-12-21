Scared of death penalty, undertrial prisoner dies of heart attack in Keonjhar

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: An undertrial prisoner in Keonjhar Jail Turi Munda (55) died of a heart attack on Friday after hearing the news of death penalty awarded to a rape convict.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Lokanath Sahoo on Thursday awarded death sentence to Sunil Kumar Naik for raping and murdering a three-year-old girl of Sasanga village under Champua police limits in 2017.

Scared of the consequences and a fate similar to Sunil Naik, Turi was under stress and may have suffered a heart attack. Finding Turi unconscious after having lunch, prison staffers took him to Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) where doctors declared him brought dead.

Turi, who hails from Mishramal village under Pandapada police limits, was lodged in the jail on charges of raping a minor girl. His post-mortem report is awaited.