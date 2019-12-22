15 held for immoral trafficking

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Baripada Town police on Saturday arrested at least 15 youths and detained as many women under Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.While the youths are in their late 20s, the women are aged 20 and above. The women are from Baripada and other places, said Town IIC Ashok Kumar Nayak. He said police personnel had been keeping an eye on three lodges for the last few days.

Recently, they came to know of flesh trade being carried out in the lodges where customers were charged `800 for two hours of stay.“After getting information from the staff, a team of police personnel from Town police station raided the lodges and caught 15 youths and detained as many women and seized used and unused contraceptives from them,” the IIC said. The parents and guardians of the women have been called to the police station and they will be released after investigation, he added.