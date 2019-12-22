2 persons held in teacher suicide case

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Police have arrested two persons in connection with the alleged suicide of a teacher on December 8. The teacher Chittaranjan Panda was found hanging in the residence of the District Education Officer (DEO).A teacher Abhimanyu Pradhan and another person Sameer Ranjan Patra were arrested on the charges of abetting Panda’s suicide.

Panda was working in Chikambo High School under Dasmantpur block as a science teacher and was on deputation to Koraput DEO since five years. On December 8, he was found dead in the DEO residence. Police recovered a rope and a suicide note from the spot in which Panda had alleged that he was being tortured by the DEO and six others.

His wife Mamata Patra also alleged that Chittaranjan did not commit suicide and sought action against those involved in her husband’s “murder”. She filed an FIR in Koraput police station and alleged that the DEO and some staff members had been demanding access to important files which Panda had refused to give. Later, the files went missing, leading Panda to go over to the DEO residence where the incident occurred.

Police had registered a case of unnatural death but fresh investigation was initiated after the deceased’s wife filed the police complaint. Basing on the FIR, a Special Investigation Team nabbed Sameer and Abhimanyu while search is on to nab the rest five, said Koraput SP Mukesh Kumar Bhamoo.