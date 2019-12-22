8,000 Odisha schools under plantation drive

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government will cover 8,000 schools every year under Institutional Plantation Programme (IPP). Massive plantation programme will be taken up in these schools under MGNREGS as part of 5T initiative.As per initial estimate each school will be provided 50 plants which can be multiplied on a pro-rata basis. Principal Secretary of Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department Deoranjan Kumar Singh has directed all district collectors-cum-DPCs of MGNREGS and Project Directors of District Rural Development Agencies (DRDAs) for identification of schools to be involved in the programme.

The district officials have been asked to identify 8000 schools, preferably having boundary wall, as per the target and communicate the list of schools to Director of Special Projects, Director of Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) and Director of Horticulture.“The purpose of the plantation is not only to preserve the environment and add nutritional value to the Mid-Day Meal programme but also sensitise the future generation about importance of nature,” said Singh.

While PDs of DRDAs and District Education Officers will ensure preparation of proposals and approval after placing those in Palli Sabha/Gram Sabha following due procedure, Horticulture department will provide technical assistance and seedlings.The programme will be executed by DFOs, Horticulture department, Soil Conservation department and Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) with active involvement of School Management Committees (SMCs).

Districts have been asked to work out composition of plants and necessary indent for supply-of seedlings in coordination with Horticulture, School and Mass Education departments and BDOs. They will have to place the proposals before respective local DFO and Deputy Director of Horticulture for supplying non-fruit and fruit plants respectively by December 31.

Meanwhile, Director of Horticulture Bijay Ketan Upadhyay has asked all deputy and assistant directors to ensure that schools selected for IPP have assured irrigation facility and extend technical guidance.IPP is part of `188 crore five-year plan announced by State Government for massive plantation across the State after cyclone Fani damaged over 20 lakh trees. An estimated 1.3 crore saplings will be planted this year in a mission mode.

Green Plan

