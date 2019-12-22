Berhampur Municipal Corporation plan to renovate ponds in Silk City

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) has come up with a plan to renovate the water bodies of Silk City. Most of the water bodies in Berhampur, which are part of the local hydrologic system, were built during 18th and 19th centuries but today have turned into dumping yards.

BeMC Commissioner Chakravorty Singh Rathore said a detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared for renovation of ponds in the city. Some of the major ponds to be renovated under the plan are Salia bandha and Aina bandha at a cost of `50 lakh each, Bijipur bandha for `70 lakh, Agula bandha for `13 lakh and Bedha Bandha for `17 lakh.



Earlier, BeMC had spent `17.88 lakh on renovation of Haridakhandi bandha, `22 lakh for Heta bandha, `14.70 lakh for Dhoba bandha, `9 lakh for Nala bandha, `39 lakh for Jagabandhu bandha, `48.31 lakh for Aina bandha, `31.61 lakh for Neelakantheswar bandha, `35.12 lakh for Daya Mahanty bandha, `18.26 lakh for Babaji Tota bandha and `12.73 lakh for Gudia bandha. Meanwhile, residents of the city have come forward to their bid to preserve the water bodies.