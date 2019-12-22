Bullock carts lag in race for development

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: There was a time when bullock carts defined the skyline of villages in the district.

However, the humble mode of transport is losing out to its faster motorised counterparts putting the future of those who still own it in uncertainty. One of mankind’s oldest inventions, bullock carts have been serving people in villages for thousands of years.

Sudarsan Swain of Gobindpokhari village said a bullock cart costs Rs 50,000 including the cost of the bullock. It can carry both people and goods. However, with the onslaught of motor vehicles, they are slowly fading into oblivion. “However, some people still use it in villages as it can negotiate smooth roads and tough terrains with ease,” he said.

The chiming of bells tied around the bullocks still soothes the ears in villages. It still makes for a great picture. But it all depends on weather. While the carts can be operated with ease during winter, monsoon is not an ideal time for a ride on the slow yet efficient means of transport. However, those who own them hardly manage to earn `100 per day and most of them are living in abject poverty deprived of Government benefits.