MKCG misses deadline for electrification of super-speciality block 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The electrification of the super-speciality block of Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati Medical College and Hospital (MKCGMCH) here has missed its deadline of December 15. The block, built at a cost of `140 crore, is awaiting power supply to become operational. The deadline for electrification was fixed by Coordinator of MKCGMCH Pradipta Mahapatra during his visit to the hospital on November 28. He had directed the authorities concerned to complete the task on war footing.

The super-specialty block has 188 beds along with 66 in intensive care unit (ICU) and 10 in Dialysis Ward. Besides, it has six ultra-modern operation theatres (OT) and specialty wards including Burn and Plastic Surgery, Neurology, Neuro-Surgery,Cardiology, Nephrology and Endocrinology. Even as the facility remains non-functional, patients from the city are forced to visit private hospitals situated in Visakhapatnam and Bhubaneswar. The super-specialty block is meant to bring all wings of the the premier health care facility under one roof, streamline health care services and provide hassle-free treatment to patients.

Though Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated the block in 2017, key departments like Cardiology, Plastic Surgery, Geriatrics and Nephrology are still functioning from the old building which was declared unsafe in 2013.

The task of electrifying the super speciality block was entrusted to R&B department but till date it has not been completed said Dean of MKCGMCH Prof Radha Madhab Tripathy. He said installation of appliances is being carried out at present. SOUTHCO has assured to provide temporary power supply to facility till the work is completed.