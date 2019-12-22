Sambalpur Univ, OSOU ink pact for soft skill training

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Sambalpur University and Odisha State Open University (OSOU) on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to offer basic soft skill courses to their students through a Multimedia Centre-cum-Study Centre and Career Counselling Cell, which as inaugurated on Saturday at Sambalpur University Institute of Information Technology (SUIIT) here.The MoU was signed by Registrar of Sambalpur University Sanjat Sahu and Registrar of OSOU Manas Pujari in the presence of Vice-Chancellor of Sambalpur University Deepak Behera and Vice-Chancellor of OSOU Srikant Mohapatra.

Placement Officer of Sambalpur University and coordinator of the programme Chinmaya Purohit said, both the universities have collaborated to offer basic short skill courses to students through this multi-facility centre. While Sambalpur University has provided the space, OSOU will further develop the Multimedia-Centre-cum-Study Centre and Career Counselling Cell along with other amenities. It will be managed jointly by Sambalpur University and OSOU.

“We found recently that even as our students have expertise in their respective domains, they fail to crack interviews due to lack of communication and soft skills. As these skills are much in demand, the students would be benefited if the skills are imparted by the university as a certificate course,” said Purohit.

A joint committee, including two teachers from Sambalpur University and as many from OSOU, has been formed to decide the fee for various courses. The fee, however, would be nominal so that more students take up the soft-skill courses.Short-term courses ranging from 15 days to two months will be offered at the centre. The in-house faculties of both the universities will develop a specific course structure which will be taught to the students.

