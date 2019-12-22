SME dept delays book distribution  

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Even as the matriculation examination is just two months away, the School and Mass Education officials have now started distributing books for Class IX and X students in Government-run schools across Nabarangpur district.

The academic session began in April this year. In fact, distribution of books started late in September and in the first phase, students from Classes I to VIII received their share. Distribution of books for Classes IX and X students was scheduled for second phase that began earlier this month and is continuing. According to reports, there are 15,774 students studying in Classes IX and X in Government schools in the district.Officials concerned, however, refused to comment on the delay in distribution of books. ENS