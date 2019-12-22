Sops to pvt employers for engaging PwDs on cards

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In order to encourage private sector to employ persons with disabilities (PwDs), the State Government will introduce a scheme of incentives for the employers.This was announced by Minister of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Ashok Chandra Panda at the second meeting of the State Advisory Board on Disability constituted under provisions of RPwD Act, 2016.Chairing the meeting here, the Minister said the Government is committed to implement provisions of RPwD Act, 2016 to safeguard the rights of PwDs in the State.

He said the Government is taking all possible steps to ensure that the PwDs get reservation in higher education, employment and all poverty alleviation measures. Access to service in banking and other financial institutions, educational institutions, housing, self-employment programmes, public distributions systems, transport, safe drinking water and online public services for the PwDs are given priority by the Government.

Departments concerned have been directed to provide all services relating to issue of Aadhaar card, ration card, voter ID card and BPL card at their doorsteps, he added.He said 5,79,113 PwDs of the State have been registered in the UDID portal and 2,89,791 disability certificates have been issued.The Minister said 52 new special schools with an approved strength of 3,223 students and 883 teachers have been brought under the grant-in-aid fold of the Government.

As many as 97,573 children with disability are studying in inclusive schools and 19,981 children with disabilities have been provided with scholarships.In a move to encourage them to take micro-economic activities, Panda said 2,910 PwD SHGs have been formed and revolving funds to the tune of Rs 1.94 crore have been released.

These SHGs are engaged in fly ash brick making, MDM, rice processing and supply of cooking gas.

Around 4.69 lakh PwDs of the State have been covered under Madhu Babu Pension Yojana irrespective of their age. Besides, marriage incentive of `50,000 each have been provided to 343 couples (each couple with one PwD). Secretary of SSEPD Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, Director Bratati Harichandan and representatives of departments concerned and NGOs participated in the meeting.

