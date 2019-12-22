Sub-panel for settling Rourkela Steel Plant land issues formed   

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: After a hiatus of six years, the sixth Rehabilitation & Periphery Development Advisory Committee (RPDAC) meeting to redress grievances of the local displaced persons of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) of SAIL was held on Saturday.The meeting, held under the chairmanship of in-charge RDC (North) Temjen Wapang Ao, was conducted following demands by the National Commission for Schedule Tribe (NCST) to settle pending issues of tribal land oustees.

Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said a sub-committee has been formed to monitor the progress on the decisions taken and follow up on commitments made by RSP. He said it was decided that the administration would provide Records of Rights for alternative land to the displaced persons left behind within a month.

The displaced persons raised the issue of return of unused and surplus land of RSP to the original tribal owners and the officials committed to examine it. The administration plans to identify unused and surplus land and the sub-committee would file a report to the RDC for appropriate action. The Collector further said the RPDAC would recommend the RSP to consider giving employment to eligible displaced persons left behind beyond the list of 1,098 displaced persons that was cleared by the Supreme Court in 1993.

The house also impressed upon the RSP authorities to take up CSR projects for peripheral development in consultation with the district administration, elected representatives and the local displaced persons.The RPDAC meeting should be held at frequent intervals for timely settlement of grievances of the displaced persons, claimed president of RSP & Marshalling Yard Displaced Persons’ Committee Lachu Oram. The last RPDAC meeting was held in February 2013. While similar decisions were taken, no serious efforts were made to implement them.Sundargarh MP Jual Oram, MLAs from Rourkela, Birmitrapur and Rajgangpur, SP Nayak, Shankar Oram and CS Rajen Ekka respectively, were present, among others.