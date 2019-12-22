Home States Odisha

Three Bank Mitras arrested for Rs 40 lakh fraud

 The ‘Bank Mitras’ were appointed by an outsourcing agency Gramtarang Financial Inclusion Private Limited for managing rural bank kiosks for extension of banking services to uncovered areas.

Published: 22nd December 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

Fraud

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Cyber police on Saturday arrested three ‘Bank Mitras’ of United Bank of India for allegedly duping the bank to the tune of Rs 40 lakh. The ‘Bank Mitras’ were appointed by an outsourcing agency Gramtarang Financial Inclusion Private Limited for managing rural bank kiosks for extension of banking services to uncovered areas.

Cyber police SI Bulu Swain said the accused Santosh Pati of Bondamunda branch of UBI and Pushpa Kujur and Rama Ekka of Putrikhaman, posted at the Birmitrapur branch, took advantage of the bank’s nationwide software error from September 21 to October 12 last year and embezzled `40 lakh by using accounts of relatives and acquaintances. 

Bulu said the accused were aware of a fault in the accounting software which allowed withdrawal of funds even if there was insufficient amount in an account. Laptops, `2.80 lakh in cash, two motorcycles and mobile phones were seized from them. On October 23 last year, the three, after a complaint filed by the outsourcing agency, had returned around `17 lakh to the bank. 

TAGS
Bank Mitras United Bank of India fraud case Rourkela
