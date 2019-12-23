Two killed as ambulance hits truck

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Two persons were killed and as many sustained injuries after an ambulance in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck on NH-215 near Brajanagar Chowk within Panikoili police limits on Sunday.

While the patient and one of his relatives died on the spot, the driver and pharmacist of the ambulance sustained critical injuries in the mishap. Even as the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained, the injured are driver Sanjaya Pedi and pharmacist Raja Nayak, police said. They were initially rushed to Jajpur district headquarters hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack after their condition deteriorated.

Sources said the ambulance was on its way to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack from Bhadrak. Police have started investigation into the matter.