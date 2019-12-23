Home States Odisha

200 quintal of paddy worth lakhs of rupees reduced to ashes in Odisha

Locals first spotted the blaze and informed the fire personnel of Loisingha, who rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

Published: 23rd December 2019 11:38 AM

By the time the firemen brought the blaze under control, the entire paddy stock was reduced to ashes.

By the time the firemen brought the blaze under control, the entire paddy stock was reduced to ashes.

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: More than 200 quintals of paddy worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes after a major fire broke out at a farmyard in Jogisarada village under Loisingha block on Saturday night.

Locals first spotted the blaze and informed the fire personnel of Loisingha, who rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

However, by the time the firemen brought the blaze under control, the entire paddy stock was reduced to ashes.

Sources said five farmers had reportedly stocked their paddy at the farmyard of one Sadanand Pradhan of Jogisarada.

Though the exact reason behind the mishap is yet to be ascertained, farmers alleged that some miscreants might have set the paddy stock on fire. Locals have demanded a probe into the incident and compensation to the affected farmers.

