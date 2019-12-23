43 IAS, IPS officers in Odisha get promotion

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has promoted 43 IAS and IPS officers. While IAS officers of 1995 batch Bishnupada Sethi, Hemanta Sharma, Chitra Arumugam and Sushil Lohani were promoted to Principal Secretary rank, 2000-batch IAS officer Temjenwapang Ao, 2004-batch officers Roopa Mishra, Niranjan Sahu, Prasanta Kumar Senapati and Sunder Lal Seal were elevated to Super Time Scale (level-14).

Besides, 13 IAS officers of 2007-batch Aravind Agarwal, Balwant Singh, Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, Gyanaranjan Das, Bijaya Kumar Nayak, Md Rasid Khan, Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra, Ranjan Kumar Das, Sangramjit Nayak, Sushanta Mohapatra, Biswanath Acharya, Sarat Chandra Nayak and Ravindra Pratap Singh were promoted to selection grade (level-13).

Official sources said five officers of 2011-batch Arindam Dakua, Samarth Verma, Reghu G, Ashish Thakare and K Sudarshan Chakravarthy of 2011-batch got Junior Administrative Grade (level-12).

The Government has also promoted 14 IPS officers.