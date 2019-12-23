Home States Odisha

Action on headmasters for leave sans permission

Sources said the headmaster duo was absent from their respective schools for the last couple of days without submitting their leave application with the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Korei.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Headmasters of two Government primary schools in Korei block have landed in trouble for taking leave without informing the district education authorities. Salaries of the two headmasters, Saran Kumar Rout of Koreigadia and Bidyadhar Sethi of Sahadapalu Project Primary Schools, have been stopped for remaining on leave without permission.

Sources said the headmaster duo was absent from their respective schools for the last couple of days without submitting their leave application with the Block Education Officer (BEO) of Korei.

After being informed about the incident, the BEO ordered that the disbursement of salary of the headmasters be stopped. He even sought a written reply from the duo in this regard.On Saturday, local Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator (CRCC) Harekrushna Swain visited Sahadapalu Project Primary School to conduct an inquiry.

The CRCC said, “After being directed by the Korei BEO, I came here to probe the allegation and found that the headmaster was on leave without taking permission from the BEO. Sethi had submitted an application and casual leaves were mentioned in his name in the school register.”

Swain said he would submit his report to the BEO soon. Assistant teacher of Sahadapalu Project Primary School Duryadhan Parida said, “The headmaster gave the leave application in which he cited health issues and left school after handing over the charge to me.”

