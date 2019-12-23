Barabati Stadium turns blue

Tanmay Das By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: Thousands of cricket fans thronged the Barabati Stadium here on Sunday to cheer the Indian Team and watch their favourite cricketers in action against West Indies in ODI decider.

More than 40,000 spectators packed the galleries which looked like blue carpet as most of them came wearing blue jerseys printed with Virat and Rohit. As per the record, Barabati is one of the lucky grounds for the home team as the men in blue have won all the last three encounters with the West Indies here.

Almost two and a half years after, Barabati hosted an international cricket match.

This time, the number of tickets was reduced by 5,300 after the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) decided against opening Gallery No 7 which suffered extensive damage in cyclone Fani.

Pat for OCA

The final ODI was a litmus test for the newly elected Odisha Cricket Association (OCA). However, the OCA not only passed the test successfully but also proved its potential of hosting more matches.

The stadium was affected badly in the cyclone Fani. But the OCA members took it as a challenge to host its 22nd ODI at the stadium on Sunday.

Floodlights and other parts of the stadium which were damaged in the cyclone have been repaired. “I am extremely happy that because of the teamwork and support from various agencies, we were able to meet the expectations of all,” said OCA secretary Sanjay Behera.