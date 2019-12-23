Folk dance, music fest concludes in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The three-day folk dance and music festival Nrutya Sangam, organised by Prativa Anusthan, concluded at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium here on Sunday.

The festival was inaugurated by MP Basanta Panda on Friday. Minister of State for Home Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra and Leader of Opposition Pradip Kumar Naik were the chief guests on the rest two days.

The main attractions of the festival were folk singers Sarbeswar Bhoi and Nimanchal Pan.

Dance troupes from Telangana, Assam, Manipur and Chhattisgarh besides Kalahandi, Balangir, Titilagarh, Ganjam, Bhubaneswar and Ganjam performed during the three-day event.

Braving the chilling cold, thousands of people attended the festival.