Jana Seva Kendra charges fee for death certificate

BALASORE: In a sting operation, the video of a person in-charge of a Jana Seva Kendra (JSK) here demanding Rs 1,400 for issuing death certificate was made viral on social media on Sunday. The incident took place in Rupaya gram panchayat under Khaira block in the district. The victim, Deepak Rout, a resident of Narayanpur village, had gone to the Kendra to get a death certificate issued for his mother, who had died six months back.

Aware of the operator’s habit of demanding fees illegally from other stakeholders, Rout decided to capture the incident on his mobile phone. When the Seva Kendra operator Lambodhar Panda demanded undue favour of Rs 1400, Rout transferred Rs 700 to Panda’s bank account online to give credibility to his claim.
Pleading that he would pay the remaining account after the certificate was issued, Rout said the fee included Rs 500 for the Revenue Inspector (RI), Rs 500 for tehsil charge, Rs 100 for affidavit fee, Rs 250 for his service fee and Rs 50 for ‘others’.

“I knew this was not a solitary incident and wanted everyone to know as the service is provided free of cost,” Rout added. Balasore Sub-Collector Nilu Mohapatra said he will bring the matter to the Collector’s notice for needful action.

