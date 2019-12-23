Kalahandi in grip of cold wave

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Cold wave has gripped the hilly regions of Kalahandi. Normal life has been thrown out of gear in Thuamul Rampur and Lanjigarh blocks of the district. People, especially the poor, are the worst affected.

For people living in several areas of Thuamal Rampur, located 3,000 feet above sea level, burning of wood provides some relief from the biting cold.

Heavy frost in the morning has made matters worse in Gunpur, Suryagarh, Silet and Karlapat in the block.

Even as extreme cold has made life miserable for locals, inflow of tourists to locations like Indravati reservoir has increased in the last few days.