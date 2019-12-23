Meet on ATM security held

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A day after an inter-State ATM card cloning racket was busted by Sambalpur police, a meeting of the bankers on security at ATM kiosks was held here on Saturday. The meeting was presided over by Sambalpur Sadar SDPO Tapan Mohanty.

The bank officials were asked to deploy guards at ATM counters. This apart, police also proposed installation of alert system and CCTVs at the ATM counter to verify the movement of suspicious persons. Besides, restriction on entry of people wearing helmets and masks into the ATM kiosk was suggested by the police.