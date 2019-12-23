Home States Odisha

Odisha Hydro Power Corporation general manager’s body found 100 metres from office

His body was found in a bushy, secluded area near the Airtel Tower, about 100 metres from his office. Meher had mysteriously gone missing on December 17 after he left for his office in the morning.

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: The decomposed body of Narayan Prasad Meher (59), General Manager, Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC), Mukhiguda, was recovered on Sunday, five days after he went missing.

Suspicion mounted after he neither returned home nor could be contacted over phone. Office staff said Meher came to office but left after a while.  His whereabouts after leaving office remained unknown.

Inquiry followed after his wife Surekha Meher filed a missing report with Jaipatna police station.
After Meher’s decomposed body was found, SP B Gangadhar said the investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of death.

The preliminary report revealed that he was under mental pressure as he was not given work or promotion. However, personal animosity with anyone is yet to be established.

