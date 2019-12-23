Odisha man beaten to death over 'black magic' charges

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: In a tragic incident, a man was brutally beaten to death moments after a khap panchayat found him guilty of practising black magic in Intaguda village within Kalimela police limits on Saturday evening.

The victim, Irma Madhi on Friday evening had asked one Jaga Madhi to accompany him for drinks but the latter refused. Irked over this, Irma threatened Jaga. The next day, at noon, Jaga died. The villagers of Intaguda and nearby Gumkaguda suspected Irma of killing Jaga with black magic.

The villagers called a meeting at Intaguda and found Irma of guilty of practising black magic and held him responsible for Jaga’s death.

Curiously, minutes after the meeting, Irma was assaulted and killed by a few villagers.

Kalimela police SI Sheshadeb Behera said four persons, Sama Madhi and Erma Madhi of Intaguda and Jaga Kartami and Padia Bete of Gumkaguda within Kalimela police limits, have been arrested for their alleged involvement in Irma’s murder.

He said further investigation into the matter is on.