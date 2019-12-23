Panic grips Odisha's Talcher as tusker sneaks into town

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Panic gripped Talcher after a tusker sneaked into the town on Saturday night. ACF Basudeb Nayak said the elephant, which came from Parjang in Dhenkanal district, damaged a few houses in Santhapara village before entering Talcher town.

Despite all efforts of the Forest officials, the tusker is still holed up at Baghuabole on the outskirts of the town.“We are trying to chase away the tusker but the presence of locals on the spot is making our job difficult. We have appealed to the police to disperse the crowd and facilitate the passage of the elephant,” Nayak added.