Police find missing links in teacher suicide in Odisha

Published: 23rd December 2019 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: With the arrest of two persons on Saturday, police have come to know about the missing files from the District Education Office (DEO) which were the reason for the suicide of a teacher in Dasamantpur block.

On December 8, Chittaranjan Panda, a teacher, was found hanging in the residence of District Education Officer Pramod Panda. Chittaranjan was working in Chikambo High School under Dasmantpur block as a science teacher and was on deputation to Koraput DEO for five years.

Police on Saturday arrested a teacher Abhimanyu Pradhan and another person Sameer Ranjan Patra on charges of abetting Chittaranjan’s suicide.

Police sources said Chittaranjan was dealing with important files, including the Adarsh Vidyalaya Scheme of the State Government, in Koraput DEO. Abhimanyu had applied for engaging his vehicles in the DEO on hire basis which was being handled by Chittaranjan. However, the tender for hiring of vehicles was rejected leaving Abhimanyu miffed. Later, he stole some files of Adarsh Vidyalaya Scheme with help of another DEO staffer.

Abhimanyu later, engaged Sameer, who is reportedly a journalist, to seek information about the scheme, the files of which were stolen, from Chittaranjan under RTI Act. Chittaranjan even paid money to Sameer several times requesting him not to seek information about the files. But the matter did not stop here.

The DEO staffer and Sameer started to harass Chittaranjan over the missing files and other official matters. Even, District Education Officer Pramod allegedly received gifts from Chittaranjan to protect him over the missing files.

Interestingly, though Chittaranjan had accused seven persons, including Pramod, of mentally torturing and blackmailing him in the office in his suicide note, police found involvement of more than 10 persons in the crime.

Sunabeda SDPO Niranjan Behera said police have enough evidence of the accused harassing Chittaranjan as all their calls were recorded in the teacher’s cell phone. “All the persons, including the district education officer, who abetted the teacher’s suicide, will not be spared,” he said.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt to nab other accused in different parts of the State as well as neighbouring Visakhapatanam.

Notably, Pramod had earlier denied any knowledge about the files being stolen from his office after Chittaranjan’s suicide.

