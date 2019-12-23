Home States Odisha

Record visitors at Pathani Samanta planetarium

Apart from visitors, the number of shows conducted and revenue generated on Tuesday were also an all-time record.

Published: 23rd December 2019 09:51 AM

Visitors at Pathani Samanta Planetarium in Bhubaneswar | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Pathani Samanta Planetarium registered a record footfall on Sunday. Planetarium Deputy Director Subhendu Pattnaik said the footfall of 3,337 visitors is an all-time record on a single day till date. Such a large number of visitors has not been witnessed at the planetarium in the last 30 years.
More than 2,700 students from 37 schools visited the planetarium. Students visiting in groups were given 50 per cent discount for entry ticket. Apart from visitors, the number of shows conducted and revenue generated on Tuesday were also an all-time record.

Anticipating a large number of visitors, the planetarium had announced 15 shows on themes such as wonders of universe, cosmic life and secret of the sun in Odia, Hindi and English languages on the day. With the increasing number of footfall, the number of shows went up to 21.

Sources said the planetarium collected Rs 55,350 on Tuesday. Previously, the highest revenue collected on a single day was Rs 53,000 two years back. Meanwhile, special arrangements have been made at the planetarium for partial solar eclipse on December 26.

