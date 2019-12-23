Home States Odisha

RFID tag to check bovine menace on Odisha's Steel City roads

Sources said RMC has issued fresh notice inviting tenders from reputed agencies for supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of RFID system to keep tabs on stray cattle.

Published: 23rd December 2019 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Stray cattle causing traffic congestion on NH-143 in Rourkela

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) seems to have finally stumbled across a credible technological solution to the bovine menace plaguing the city’s ‘smart’ roads. With the failure of kine houses to keep stray cattle confined in a place, RMC has initiated measures to equip all cattle in city with Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags to track owners.

Sources said RMC has issued fresh notice inviting tenders from reputed agencies for supply, installation, commissioning and maintenance of RFID system to keep tabs on stray cattle. The last date for applying for bid is January 9.

A similar notice floated last month was dropped with only a single bidder applying.

Moreover, the kine house at Balughat has operational difficulty and Vedvyas Goshala no longer accepts unclaimed cattle.

The cattle menace is decades old in the city. A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel D Kumar (51) was gored to death when his two-wheeler hit a bull near Bisra Square under Plant Site police limits on November 15 two years ago.

A few months earlier, another motor-cyclist had died after hitting a stray animal.

It is known that about two dozen unauthorised large cattle-sheds run commercially with buffaloes. Numerous small cattle-sheds and cattle are kept at individual households for milk.

While the individual owners after milking the animals let them loose to roam on the streets, owners or caretakers of cattle-sheds herd dozens of buffaloes through the streets.

Besides slowing down vehicular traffic and causing traffic congestion, stray animals claim human lives. Commuters, especially motor-cyclists, run the maximum risk.

“We hope RFID tagging would help contain the menace. It will help RMC immediately identify cattle owners and hold them accountable for any traffic nuisance or accident hazard,” said Dr Yeddula Vijay, RMC Commissioner.

“The city administration has also requested Rourkela Steel Plant to allot 20 acres for cattle sheds to keep the bovines at a centralised location without disrupting milk supply and simultaneously address the problem of sanitation,” he added. As per the unpublished animal census, the city has about 10,000 cattle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RFID tag Cattle RFID odisha Odisha Odisha cattle
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp