Home States Odisha

Ship on wall makes learning fun in Malkangiri school

The vessel in the painting has been named ‘Gurupriya’ after the bridge which connects the erstwhile cut-off region of the district with the rest of the world.

Published: 23rd December 2019 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Headmaster Duryodhan Sethy said a few students, after seeing the painting, have expressed their desire to be a captain and visit various countries.

Headmaster Duryodhan Sethy said a few students, after seeing the painting, have expressed their desire to be a captain and visit various countries.

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: In a bid to make learning a visually appealing process for children, teachers of Temporary Colony Upper Primary School in Maoist infested Chitrakonda, have painted a ship on the wall of a classroom.

The vessel in the painting has been named ‘Gurupriya’ after the bridge which connects the erstwhile cut-off region of the district with the rest of the world.

For the students of the school, most of whom have never seen a ship before, the painting is a visual treat. The painting has been drawn in such a manner that it feels like entering the ship while one enters the classroom.

Headmaster Duryodhan Sethy said a few students, after seeing the painting, have expressed their desire to be a captain and visit various countries.

He said the solar system has been drawn on the inner walls of the classroom. This has made students curious about planets, stars and the sun. Sethy said the initiative is aimed at enhancing the overall learning process.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chitrakonda Chitrakonda school
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp