Ship on wall makes learning fun in Malkangiri school

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: In a bid to make learning a visually appealing process for children, teachers of Temporary Colony Upper Primary School in Maoist infested Chitrakonda, have painted a ship on the wall of a classroom.

The vessel in the painting has been named ‘Gurupriya’ after the bridge which connects the erstwhile cut-off region of the district with the rest of the world.

For the students of the school, most of whom have never seen a ship before, the painting is a visual treat. The painting has been drawn in such a manner that it feels like entering the ship while one enters the classroom.

Headmaster Duryodhan Sethy said a few students, after seeing the painting, have expressed their desire to be a captain and visit various countries.

He said the solar system has been drawn on the inner walls of the classroom. This has made students curious about planets, stars and the sun. Sethy said the initiative is aimed at enhancing the overall learning process.