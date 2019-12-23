Home States Odisha

Sikhs stage protest over Mangu mutt demolition

Demolition of the mutt is being undertaken as per the Government’s plan to develop a heritage corridor around the temple.

Demolition of Mangu mutt underway in Puri on Monday.

Demolition of Mangu mutt underway in Puri. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Members of the Sikh community, including two MLAs from Punjab, took to the streets here on Sunday protesting demolition of Mangu mutt as part of the beautification plan of the State Government near Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri.

The demonstrators, holding banners, placards and raising slogans against the Government for its decision, took out a procession from Gurudwara in Kharavela Nagar to Master Canteen Square in the city.

Demolition of the mutt is being undertaken as per the Government’s plan to develop a heritage corridor around the temple. The demonstrators also demanded a rollback of the decision to demolish Punjabi mutt and Bauli mutt as part of the beautification drive in Puri.

The Punjab MLAs, Simarjit Singh Bains and Balwinder Singh, expressed unhappiness as they could not get an appointment to meet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to discuss the matter. The MLAs advised the Chief Minister to visit Punjab to see how beautification can be done without demolishing temples and structures of religious significance. They also threatened to intensify the stir if their demands were not met at the earliest.

