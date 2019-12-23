Home States Odisha

Space crunch ails Cuttack library

Due to the acute space crunch, authorities have set up chairs and tables even on the veranda for readers.

Students reading on the library’s veranda on Swaraj Ashram premises

Students reading on the library's veranda on Swaraj Ashram premises

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The district library, one of the oldest libraries in the city, has been languishing since long due to apathy and negligence of the administration. Established in 1978, the library functioning under the Culture department lacks its own building.

Since inception, the library had been functioning in a rented house at Mahtab Road in Dolamundai area.

After struggling to bear the rent, the district administration had shifted the library to historic Swaraj Ashram premises in 2004. Since then, the library has been running from five small rooms of the ashram.

While books have been stored in three rooms, the other two rooms are being used for office and reading room respectively. The library has a maximum sitting capacity for 25 readers only.

Due to the acute space crunch, authorities have set up chairs and tables even on the veranda for readers.

Whenever the number of readers exceeds 25, the book-lovers either have to return or wait for hours till the chairs and tables are vacated.

The library has a rich collection of 36,466 books, including 3000 rare books of Odia, English, Hindi and Bangla languages. Besides, hundreds of students depend on the library for their courses and competitive examinations.

“We are facing a lot of problem in availing a seat inside the reading room of the library. Often we are compelled to sit on the floor of the ashram veranda to read newspapers and books,” said Anirudha Raul of Nimchouri locality.

Lack of a parking place and toilet facility too adds to the woes of the readers.

District Culture Officer Ananta Sethi said construction of Zilla Sanskruti Bhawan (District Culture Centre) at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore has already been commenced on 50 decimal of land near Netaji Birthplace Museum. “After completion of construction work, the library will be shifted permanently to the centre,” said Sethi.

