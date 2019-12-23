Three-year-old run over in Odisha

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a tragic incident, a three-year-old boy was crushed to death under the wheels of a car in front his mother on Tangi-Kapilash Road under Choudwar police limits in the district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Guru Charan Pingua of Godadhua, a tribal-dominated village under Karanji panchayat.

The incident took place at about 1 pm when he was returning home with his mother after delivering food to his father who was reportedly working in a nearby farm field. Both mother and son were crossing the road when a speeding car ran over him killing him on the spot, sources said.

After the incident, irate locals blocked Tangi-Kapilas Road near their village by burning tyres for more than three hours demanding ` one lakh compensation and arrest of the car driver. Choudwar police rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators with the help of local Sarpanch. The road blockade was withdrawn after administration released `10,000 to the family of the deceased.