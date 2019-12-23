Home States Odisha

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to dedicate Balangir LPG plant to nation on December 27

With the plant at Barkani nearly 12 km from Balangir railway station, the State will have five bottling plants, including the existing four at Balasore, Jharsuguda, Khurda and Jatni.

Published: 23rd December 2019 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2019 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo | PTI )

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has completed construction of its second LPG bottling plant at Balangir in a record 19 months. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will dedicate the plant to the nation on December 27.

With the plant at Barkani nearly 12 km from Balangir railway station, the State will have five bottling plants, including the existing four at Balasore, Jharsuguda, Khurda and Jatni.

The plant built at a cost of Rs 103 crore is spread over 23 acre and has the capacity to produce 42 lakh cylinders per year. It houses facilities like 24 station electronic carousel, fire water tanks of 1,853-kilo litre capacity each, filling and filled shed, eight bay tank lorry decantation gantry and three 300 tonne mounded storage vessel.

Regional LPG Manager (East) of BPCL Atul Kumar said Balangir plant once commissioned will supply LPG cylinders to the consumers in 14 districts - Balangir, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Nuapada.

With the LPG demand growing in the State particularly in western and south-western Odisha, need for putting up a new bottling at Balangir was decided after considering the logistics advantage of the location. BPCL has 21.59 lakh customers who consume approximately 78 lakh cylinders in a year.

The consumption is expected to increase to 105 lakh cylinders by end of 2020, said Kumar.LPG consumers in Odisha have grown up from 20.22 lakh in 2014 to 88.1 lakh in 2019 which is an increase of customer base by 335.71 per cent during the five year period.

The demand for packed LPG in the State was 454.3 thousand tonne last year which is expected to reach 610 thousand tonne by end of 2020.

BPCL’s State Head (LPG) for Odisha and Jharkhand Sanjay Sharma said the LPG penetration which was 20 per cent in 2014 has increased to 81.3 per cent by 2019 with a rise of 61.3 per cent. The number of distributors in the State has also grown from 367 in 2014 to 932 with an addition of 565 new distributorships in the last four years, he added.

The State will soon have seven LPG bottling plants with two more plants coming up at Bhubaneswar and Rayagada. While the current bottling capacity of the existing four plants is 2.8 crore cylinders per annum, the bottling capacity will increase to 4.06 crore cylinders annually once all seven plants start production.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Balangir Venkaiah Naidu Balangir LPG plant
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Film actors and other artistes conduct anti-CAA rally in Kochi on Monday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Hundreds, including filmstars and theatre artists, take to streets against CAA in Kochi
Buy water generated from air for Rs 2 at Secunderabad station
Gallery
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp