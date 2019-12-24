Ahead of New Year, steps to prevent wild meat sale, poaching in Bhitarkanika National Park

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: With onset of Christmas and New Year holidays, forest officials are on high alert to prevent poaching of spotted deer, boars and migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park and its nearby areas.The alert was sounded after two poachers were arrested on Sunday for laying live electricity wires to kill spotted deer and boars in mangrove forest in Mahasamada forest block within the park. The accused, Batakrushna Das and Badal Mandal of Rangani village, during interrogation, confessed to have done so to meet the demand of meat during Christmas and New Year parties.

Two weeks back, forest officials had arrested four poachers and seized the carcass of a boar from them in Suneirupei forest.Venison and boar meat are in high demand during the festival season. Forest officials are conducting night patrolling to thwart attempts of poachers to kill animals, said Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Bhitarkanika National Park Bikash Ranjan Dash.

He said the movement of villagers within the park and its nearby areas too is being monitored. Poachers often trap boars and other wild animals by laying nylon ropes and live wires in the mangrove forest. Some of them also use trained dogs to kill the animals.

Six years back, the forest officials had arrested a few poachers along with their trained dogs.

In the absence of adequate food source inside the park, deer and boars often stray into farms near villages and water bodies and fall prey to the poachers. Around 450 poachers have been arrested in the last two decades for killing around 200 spotted deer, boars, birds and three crocodiles.

Despite high incidence of poaching of animals, conviction rate of arrested poachers continues to be dismal due to the callousness of forest officials and other agencies.The jinx, though, was broken last year with the conviction of two poachers for killing birds in Bhitarkanika. However, the conviction rate remains zero in cases of deer, boars and crocodile poaching.