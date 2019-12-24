Home States Odisha

Archaeological Survey of  India DG inspects Natamandap of Jagannath temple repair work

The High Court has also directed the ASI to complete all repair work of Natamandap within four months.

Published: 24th December 2019 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Jagannath Temple, Puri.

Sri Jagannath Temple, Puri. (File photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: Director General of Archaeological Survey of  India (ASI) Usha Sharma on Monday inspected the ongoing repair work of Natamandap of Sri Jagannath temple.

Sharma’s visit was necessitated after the Orissa High Court sought personal appearance of the ASI DG to state the status of repair work of Sun Temple at Konark and Natamandap of Sri Jagannath temple.

The ASI DG offered prayers to Lord Jagannath before inspecting the repair work of Natamandap. The temporary steel scaffolding, which support the badly cracked beams holding the roof of Natamandap, need to be repaired on a permanent basis, Sharma said. The ASI has been carrying out repair work of the 12th shrine since 1974.

On the day, Sharma also inspected the repair work being carried out at Konark Sun temple.
Sri Jagannath Temple managing committee member Madhab Chandra Pujapanda said the issue of repair work could not be taken up for discussion in 20th temple body meeting as ASI officials were absent.

Comments

