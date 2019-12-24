First Mandia mandi in Odisha's Malkangiri district

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The district’s first Mandia (millet) mandi was opened in Swabhiman Anchal by Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo on Monday.

Set up under the Odisha Millet Mission, the procurement centre was opened at Badpada on the other side of the Gurupriya bridge in the area. On the occasion, the Tribal Development Co-operative Corporation (TDCC) of Odisha procured more than 100 quintal of ragi at a minimum support price (MSP) of `3150 per a quintal from farmers of the area.

The Minister said the State Government is promoting cultivation of millets on a mission mode and focus is on Swabhiman Anchal for development of its farmers.

Interacting with farmers, Sahoo said the procurement centre was opened to ensure that millet farmers are not compelled to sell their produce to agents of other states below the minimum support price.

“Cultivation of ragi can make tribal farmers self-sufficient. Government is also promoting consumption of millets because of their high nutritional value”, said the Minister who also went round turmeric plantation of a farmer at Badpada.Among others, Collector Manish Agarwal was present.