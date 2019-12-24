Illegal parking blocks traffic on Jeypore road in Odisha

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The 1.5 km main road stretch from Rajnagar to Jeypore bus stand has become a traffic menace, thanks to indiscriminate on-street parking of vehicles.

With as many as 30 Government offices, schools and scores of business establishments adjoining the road and over 40,000 people using the stretch daily, unruly parking aided by an absolute lack of enforcement by police has compounded the problem.

As vehicles are randomly parked cramming the road space, commuters are caught in frequent traffic jams. Though, entry of light and heavy vehicles is restricted on this road, it is hardly obeyed with the police and administration turning a blind eye to the violation.

Police, too, is yet to implement its November 1 decision of penalising erring citizens who park their vehicles on the main road. To make it worse, major portions of the stretch have been encroached by street vendors. Few months back, the administration had launched an eviction drive and shifted the vendors to a vending zone but things are back to square one.

After citizen committees drew State DGP’s notice to the problem, officials stated that a concrete plan is being chalked out to tackle the issue.