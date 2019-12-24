Local protest paralyses three mega coal mines in Talcher

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Three mega coal mines were shut down for more than six hours on Monday morning due to agitation by villagers of Hiloi-Ekdal.The agitating villagers stalled operations in Jagannath, Ananta and Bhubaneswari mines which produce more than one lakh tonne of coal per day. MCL officials said they faced a production loss of around 40,000 tonne of coal while dispatch was also affected due to the strike.

Sources said the agitators arrived at the mines early in the morning and stopped all operations demanding job and denotification of their village which was acquired by the coal company.

The strike was called off at 12 noon after the intervention of local administration and police. It was decided that the issue of the villagers will be taken up in next Rehabilitation and Periphery Development Advisory Committee (RPDAC) meeting.

This incident of agitating villagers disrupting coal mine operation come after a brief lull. Earlier, strikes at Talcher coalfield were a daily affair. Facing tremendous pressure from the Centre over production loss and disruption of coal dispatch from mines due to frequent strikes, the State Government took action against the agitators at Talcher and other coalfields of MCL.