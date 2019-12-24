Home States Odisha

Local protest paralyses three mega coal mines in Talcher

MCL officials said they faced a production loss of around 40,000 tonne of coal while dispatch was also affected due to the strike.

Published: 24th December 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

For representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TALCHER: Three mega coal mines were shut down for more than six hours on Monday morning due to agitation by villagers of Hiloi-Ekdal.The agitating villagers stalled operations in Jagannath, Ananta and Bhubaneswari mines which produce more than one lakh tonne of coal per day. MCL officials said they faced a production loss of around 40,000 tonne of coal while dispatch was also affected due to the strike.
Sources said the agitators arrived at the mines early in the morning and stopped all operations demanding job and denotification of their village which was acquired by the coal company.

The strike was called off at 12 noon after the intervention of local administration and police. It was decided that the issue of the villagers will be taken up in next Rehabilitation and Periphery Development Advisory Committee (RPDAC) meeting.

This incident of agitating villagers disrupting coal mine operation come after a brief lull. Earlier, strikes at Talcher coalfield were a daily affair. Facing tremendous pressure from the Centre over production loss and disruption of coal dispatch from mines due to frequent strikes, the State Government took action against the agitators at Talcher and other coalfields of MCL.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Talcher coal mines protest in Talcher
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp