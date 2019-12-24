Meet over shifting of tigress Sundari

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A few days after National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) suspended the tiger translocation project at Satkosia for an indefinite period, a meeting over restoration of tigress Sundari back to Madhya Pradesh was held here on Monday.

NTCA Additional Director General Anup Nayak held talks with Forest and Environment Secretary Mona Sharma and senior wildlife wing officials of the State Government regarding shifting of Sundari at Lok Seva Bhawan here.

“Since NTCA has recommended shifting of the tigress to Madhya Pradesh, the Government will soon take a decision in this regard,” Sharma said. Wildlife officials said the date for shifting of Sundari from Raigoda enclosure will be finalised only after receiving further orders from the department.

Deputy Inspector General of NTCA Surender Mehra had earlier said the tigress would be withdrawn and brought to Ghorela centre at Kanha with immediate effect for re-wilding and subsequent release to suitable habitat. Tigress Sundari (T-412) had been shifted to Raigoda enclosure in Satkosai Tiger Reserve from Bandhavgarh TR in Madhya Pradesh’s Umaria district in a special vehicle on June 29, 2018.