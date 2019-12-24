Mystery shrouds foreign liquor shop manager death in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Mystery shrouds the death of a foreign liquor shop manager from whom Rs 5.50 lakh was snatched by unidentified miscreants on Friday.

The victim, Amin Sethy of Rasulpur within Jagatsinghpur police limits, was working as the manager of licensed foreign liquor shop at Gopiakuda under Tirtol. On Friday, he was on way to Balikuda to deposit Rs 5.50 lakh in a bank after closing the liquor shop when unidentified miscreants intercepted him at an isolated place in Tulang village. They snatched the cash bag after attacking him.

Later, Sethy informed the matter to the liquor shop owner who lodged a complaint with local police in this regard. Police registered a case and also questioned the manager regarding the snatching. Sethy was later released from the police station. On Saturday, Sethy’s body was recovered from near the railway tracks at Nimakana passenger halt. The manager’s body bore injury marks on the head, legs and face. Cuttack Government Railway police (GRP) seized the body from the spot.

While locals suspect that Sethy was murdered and his body dumped near the tracks, police are still groping in dark. GRP has registered a case and started investigation into Sethy’s death.