No misunderstanding over demolition of mutts: Punjab MLAs

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A delegation of MLAs from Punjab on Monday maintained that there is no misunderstanding between the two Governments over the demolition of Mangu Mutt and other religious institutions related to Guru Nanak Dev at Puri as Odisha Government gave assurances that the mutts will be renovated after the drive is completed.

Legislator Simarjeet Singh Bains told mediapersons that the Odisha Government assured that the mutts will be renovated after the eviction drive undertaken for the beautification around the Jagannath temple to make Puri a world heritage city.

The mutts, however, would be devoid of the sprawling complexes, which had earlier housed restaurants and shops.Bains along with the other MLA Balwinder Singh met Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra on Monday to discuss the matter.

“There is no misunderstanding between Odisha and Punjab over the demolition of the mutts. The Odisha Government has assured us that it will renovate the Punjabi mutts after the eviction drive is completed,” Bains told mediapersons after the meeting.

Members of the Sikh community, including the two MLAs, had demonstrated here on Sunday to protest against the demolition of three mutt complexes by the State Government as part of its beautification drive in Puri. The Mangu Mutt constructed over 100 years ago was declared unsafe by the Puri administration a decade ago. It housed a hotel, nine shops and a restaurant.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had in September appealed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik not to demolish the institutions associated with Guru Nanak Dev.