Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik opens international BPO centre, CoE in Artificial Intelligence

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated Tech Mahindra’s international BPO centre and a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Artificial Intelligence here on Monday which will create a pool of trained manpower in new-age technologies and enhance employment opportunities in the IT space.

Official sources said the BPO centre will open up additional job avenues and boost ‘Skilled in Odisha’ campaign helping the candidates explore opportunities in the international business domain in the State.

Tech Mahindra had signed an MoU with Odisha Infrastructure Development Corporation on November 4 to open the BPO centre at Fortune Tower here for its fortune 500 global customers. The state-of-the-art Centre of Excellence at College of Engineering and Technology (CET) has been set up through the tripartite partnership among Tech Mahindra, Biju Patnaik University of Technology and CET.

The centre will train 30 students every year focussing on upskilling and familiarising them with new-age technology.

Chairman of OSDA Subroto Bagchi, Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Premananda Nayak, Skill Development and Technical Education Secretary Sanjay Singh, Managing Director and CEO of Tech Mahindra C P Gurnani and others attended the programme.