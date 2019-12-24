Home States Odisha

Odisha government to hold camp to issue ID to disabled

Differently Abled

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has decided to set up a month long camp at district and block levels to clear the pending applications for issuing certificates to differently-abled persons. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the Health and Family Welfare (HFW) and Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disability (SSEPD) department recently.

Around 39 per cent of applications are pending for issuance of unique disability ID (UDID) certificates as per data base of the SSEPD department. One camp will be organised in a district every day for 30 days. The mobility support, camp expenditure and logistics support will be provided by the District Social Security Officers (DSSOs) while specialists of different disciplines and other skilled medical professional will be provided by the Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer (CDMPHO) of the District Headquarters Hospitals or nearby Medical College and Hospitals, stated a letter of the Health department.
Officials of the department said if required, the activities will be taken up on campaign mode for two months to issue the certificates. The department has also asked the principals of government medical colleges and CDM&PHOs for reporting differently-abled newborns of a month to the DSSOs concerned on fifth of the succeeding month.

