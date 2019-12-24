Odisha man held for killing wife

KENDRAPARA: Police on Monday arrested a 36-year-old man of Berhampur village within Patkura police limits for killing his wife.The accused, Manoj Sutar was arrested following investigation into a complaint by the victim’s father Sadhu Charan Ojha of Kakudeipada village on December 19.
Sadhu had stated that Manoj killed his daughter Puspanjali for dowry on December 18.
Kendrapara SDPO Rajiv Lochan Panda said Manoj was arrested under Sections 302, 304B, 498A and 406 of the IPC and Section 4 of Dowry Prohibition Act. Manoj had married Puspanjali in 2013.
