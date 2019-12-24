Odissi International Fest begins

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 10th edition of Odissi International Festival commenced at Guru Kelu Charan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre here on Monday.On the occasion, panellists Ratna Roy, Sonali Mishra and Rahul Acharya spoke on ‘Odissi Today: Diversity and Possibility’ at a session moderated by Kaustavi Sarkar.

Organised by Samskritiki, the festival brings Odissi artistes from across the globe to the city. As part of the inaugural day programme, budding Odissi artistes under 10 years of age were allotted seven minutes each to present their dance items. Artistes under 20 years of age performed for 10 minutes each.

The opening dance item was presented by USA-based artiste Lisa Santhanam. On the first day, artistes from Kolkata, USA, Ukraine, Russia and various districts of Odisha performed.

Artistes of Rudrakshya Foundation presented Batu and Mokshya in the evening while Hyderabad-based artiste Ramya Domala enthralled the audience with Kali Mangalacharan.City’s Srutika Behera presented a Pallavi, titled Haririha Mugdha, based on Jaydev’s Astapadi. USA-based artiste Sahana Sarangi performed Bandha Thali Nrutya. The mesmerising expressions of the artistes transported the audience to a blissful world of art and aesthetics. From Sankaravaran, to Desh, Basant and Regeshree, the show was dominated by graceful Pallavis.

Pandit Nityananda Mishra, Sangita Gosain, Odissi exponents Ratikant Mohapatra, Gajendra Panda and Kasturi Patnaik attended the event along with convener Kedar Mishra and festival director Shyamhari Chakra. The festival will end on December 25.