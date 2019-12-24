Rain likely to dampen Christmas in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Several parts of Odisha will experience light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday, predicted IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre here on Monday.

“The rainfall activity will occur under the influence of western disturbance. Light to moderate rain or thundershower activity is expected to occur at one or two places over north coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal and Angul districts on Thursday,” said Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre HR Biswas. Similarly, light rain is expected in isolated places in the State on Friday. Shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at one or two places over north Odisha, Khurda, Puri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Koraput districts during next two to three days.

“The temperature is expected to rise by one degree Celsius to two degree in the State within next three days as northerly and north-westerly winds have weakened. However, the temperature is likely to dip again by the end of this month,” Biswas said.On Monday, Phulbani recorded 9.5 degree Celsius followed by Daringbadi 10 degree and Sundargarh and Talcher 12 degree each.