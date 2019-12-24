Rs 51 lakh cash seized from vehicle in Odisha's Koraput district

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: BSF personnel seized Rs 51 lakh in cash from an SUV in Lamtaput of Koraput district on Monday.The vehicle was going from Jeypore to Gotramunda, a village on Odisha-Andhra border, when BSF jawans intercepted it near Kotrimaliput village. On searching the vehicle, they found cash of different denominations hidden in gunny bags. When questioned about source of the money, the vehicle owner and its driver could not give satisfactory reply. They have been detained and are being questioned.

District police administration was informed and BSF jawans handed over the money to Machkund police.

The bordering areas of Machkund are considered hub of ganja trade and every day smugglers from different states visit these areas to purchase ganja. Police suspect the cash may be linked to ganja smuggling. What has raised eyebrows is how the unaccounted cash was carried through areas under Jeypore, Lamtaput and Machkund police limits before being seized by the BSF jawans.