Rugby High Performance centre at KISS, KIIT

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Rugby High Performance centre by the Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU) will be set up in KISS and KIIT here to act as sponsor of the national men and women teams.

A MoU in this regard was signed between IRFU and the KIIT and KISS at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. IRFU President Mahesh Mathai and KISS CEO Prashant Routray signed the agreement. The KIIT University will be the first university in the country to sponsor Indian men and women rugby teams. On the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated the KIIT University for their long standing support to the rugby and wished the national rugby team to bring more laurels for the country.

Among others, KIIT and KISS Founder and MP Achyuta Samanta, Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera, Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy, Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Sports and Youth Services Secretary Vishal Dev and Rugby India Ambassador Rahul Bose were present.