Sanitation workers cease work, chokes sanitation drive in Odisha

Sambalpur admin assures sanitation workers to look into their job regularisation demand

Sanitation

For representational purposes. (Photo | Omjasvin M D)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Heaps of garbage have piled across Burla town with the sanitation workers resorting to cease work for the last one week.

Even as the workers called off their week-long agitation on Monday night following an assurance by the Collector to look into their demands, they have threatened to hit the streets again if the Government fails to regularise their services.

The agitation that was started by sanitation workers of VIMSAR soon spread to the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation, Sambalpur University, VSSUT, OPHC, PHED and other parts of Burla town over demand of regularisation of workers engaged in health and educational institutions and other offices in Burla since 1990.

In Burla town, sanitation workers of VIMSAR were on stir on the hospital premises from December 10 while their counterparts were staging dharna under the banner of Aamar Ghasi Samaj in front of Deen Dayal Market Complex since December 16.

Apart from job regularisation, they are demanding provision of health care facilities for themselves and their families, safety gear like shoes, gloves and masks, permanent job to kin of the deceased workers, disbursal of pending allowances and provision of identity cards and uniform to every worker.

At present, the sanitation workers are employed on contractual basis. They alleged that neither their contractor is providing them safety equipment at work sites nor are they paid wages as prescribed by the Government.

On Sunday, administration and VIMSAR officials tried to persuade the workers to call of their protest, but they refused to budge. However, on Monday, the Collector gave an assurance to the workers that their demands will be conveyed to the State Government and decision will be taken within the next two months.
Although the sanitation workers had announced to further intensify their stir by observing Burla bandh, block vehicular movement on NH-53 and stall trains reaching Hirakud railway station on Tuesday, they have called off the bandh for the time being.

Meanwhile, locals have urged the civic body to make arrangements to immediately clean the town.

