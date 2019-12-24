Home States Odisha

Turkey onion arrives at vegetable shops in Bhubaneswar

The spurt in the potato prices is attributed to the short supply from West Bengal, the major supplier of the tuber to Odisha.

Published: 24th December 2019 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2019 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

onion-pti

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The city residents will have the taste of Turkey onion for the first time with arrival of 17 tonne of the pungent vegetable from Nasik in Maharashtra.While the prices of onion are slowly cooling down in the retail markets due to arrival of fresh crops from source markets and imports of the edible bulb from Afghanistan, Egypt and Turkey, potato price has zoomed to Rs 30 a kg across the State.

The spurt in the potato prices is attributed to the short supply from West Bengal, the major supplier of the tuber to Odisha.“While potato stocks are getting exhausted, the demand for the vegetable has increased in West Bengal and neighbouring States of Jharkhand and North-Eastern States following disruption in supply due to agitation over amended Citizenship Act,” said secretary of Kuberpuri Byabasai Sangha Shakti Shankar Mishra.

He said the West Bengal potato traders are clearing their old stocks from godowns and cold storages before arrival of the new crops. Arrival of the fresh crops is expected from the second week of January. “This is the end of the season and potato price will remain high till arrival of new crops to the market,” Mishra added.

However, the supply of potato from West Bengal is near normal with the city receiving over 200 tonne on a daily basis. The actual need of the city is around 250 tonne.The wholesale price of potato at Aiginia, the major mandi of the city, on Monday was Rs 2000 per quintal. However, traders in the retail market were selling at Rs 30 a kg.Though a margin of Rs 10 per kg is too high, retail traders argued that they will suffer loss as the damage of the vegetable in a packet is around 4-5 kg.

The onion supply to the city on Monday was around 200 tonne, including 17 tonne from Turkey.
The Turkey onion that landed in New Delhi has been despatched to Maharashtra, the major supplier of the vegetable, to many States including Odisha. The Centre had placed order to import 11,000 tonne of onion from Turkey in addition to 6,090 tonne from Egypt.However, prices of other vegetables in Unit-I daily market are moderate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Turkey onions Bhubaneswar
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Prakash Javadekar (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Union Cabinet approves Rs 8,500 crore for updation of National Population Register
Gallery
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
Find the big-gainers and where are they heading this season here.
IPL Auctions 2020: From Cummins to Tambe, here is the list of players sold
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp