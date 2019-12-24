Turkey onion arrives at vegetable shops in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The city residents will have the taste of Turkey onion for the first time with arrival of 17 tonne of the pungent vegetable from Nasik in Maharashtra.While the prices of onion are slowly cooling down in the retail markets due to arrival of fresh crops from source markets and imports of the edible bulb from Afghanistan, Egypt and Turkey, potato price has zoomed to Rs 30 a kg across the State.

The spurt in the potato prices is attributed to the short supply from West Bengal, the major supplier of the tuber to Odisha.“While potato stocks are getting exhausted, the demand for the vegetable has increased in West Bengal and neighbouring States of Jharkhand and North-Eastern States following disruption in supply due to agitation over amended Citizenship Act,” said secretary of Kuberpuri Byabasai Sangha Shakti Shankar Mishra.

He said the West Bengal potato traders are clearing their old stocks from godowns and cold storages before arrival of the new crops. Arrival of the fresh crops is expected from the second week of January. “This is the end of the season and potato price will remain high till arrival of new crops to the market,” Mishra added.

However, the supply of potato from West Bengal is near normal with the city receiving over 200 tonne on a daily basis. The actual need of the city is around 250 tonne.The wholesale price of potato at Aiginia, the major mandi of the city, on Monday was Rs 2000 per quintal. However, traders in the retail market were selling at Rs 30 a kg.Though a margin of Rs 10 per kg is too high, retail traders argued that they will suffer loss as the damage of the vegetable in a packet is around 4-5 kg.

The onion supply to the city on Monday was around 200 tonne, including 17 tonne from Turkey.

The Turkey onion that landed in New Delhi has been despatched to Maharashtra, the major supplier of the vegetable, to many States including Odisha. The Centre had placed order to import 11,000 tonne of onion from Turkey in addition to 6,090 tonne from Egypt.However, prices of other vegetables in Unit-I daily market are moderate.