Woman, daughter burnt alive in Odisha's Sundargarh district

By Express News Service

BHASMA(SUNDARGARH): The bodies of an elderly woman and her daughter, who were burnt alive inside their thatched house on Sunday evening, were sent to postmortem on Monday. The incident took place at about 5 pm at Bhasma area in Sadar block of Sundargarh district.

Bhasma police station IIC RK Mahana said the woman Golapi Meher was staying with her unmarried daughter Laxmi, who suffered from paralysis, in a house while her two married sons were staying nearby. Villagers noticed smoke emanating from the house and suspected that it was from the kitchen. They informed her sons who called the fire brigade.

Although fire fighters from Sundargarh town doused the flames, they could not save the woman and her daughter. The IIC said subsidised kerosene was stocked at one corner of the house which intensified the fire. While it appeared to be an accident, investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause. Unnatural death case has been registered.